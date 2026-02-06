Listen to this post

DeKalb County Police arrested a fourth suspect connected to a burglary at Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ home in Ohio.

What’s Happening: Police arrested Carlos Morris, 20, on February 5 at an apartment on Glenwood Road. SWAT officers searched the apartment and found Morris inside. He is wanted by police in Medina County, Ohio, for a burglary at Sanders’ home on November 16, 2025. Morris is being held at DeKalb County Jail on burglary warrants from Ohio. Three other suspects were arrested in DeKalb County in November and December 2025.

What’s Important: Police found several guns in the apartment, including two classified as machine guns. They also found 16 ounces of promethazine, a prescription cough syrup, and half a pound of marijuana. Police found a dog that appeared neglected and called Animal Control.

What’s Confirmed: Five people at the apartment face charges. Demarcus Anderson, 27, faces drug charges, a gun charge for having a gun with drugs, being a felon with a gun, and animal cruelty. Jermiah Anderson, 19, faces an obstruction charge. Charneicia Carter, 28, faces a probation violation from Douglas County. Jaquez Horne, 20, faces charges for having a machine gun, having a gun while on probation, and warrants from DeKalb and Fulton Counties. Joshua Peterson, 21, faces an obstruction charge. All six people were taken to DeKalb County Jail.