Three men accused of burglarizing the Ohio home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders in November were arrested in DeKalb County, according to police.

What’s Happening: DeKalb County police arrested three suspects wanted in connection with a November burglary at Sanders’ home in Medina County, Ohio. The arrests happened over several weeks in different parts of the county.

Jarvet Myrick was arrested November 26 during a traffic stop. Police say they found thousands of dollars in cash, suspected marijuana, and a gun in his vehicle.

Deandrez Jackson was arrested December 16 after officers stopped a vehicle on Columbia Drive. Police say they found drugs and five guns inside, along with multiple other people. Jackson and others were taken to DeKalb County Jail.

Maurice Taylor was arrested December 29 during a traffic stop on Belvedere Circle. Police say they found marijuana and a loaded gun in his vehicle.

What’s Important: The Medina County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio investigated the burglary and identified multiple suspects.

What’s Confirmed: All three men are now in custody. The DeKalb County Police Department announced the arrests Thursday on social media, saying the suspects “thought they could hide in DeKalb County, Georgia.”

The department did not say what was taken from Sanders’ home or whether any stolen property was recovered in DeKalb County.

What’s Still Unknown: It’s unclear what charges the three men face in Georgia or Ohio, or whether they have been extradited.

Sanders, a former University of Colorado quarterback, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and plays for the Cleveland Browns.