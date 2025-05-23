Two people were shot Thursday night at MacArthur Park Apartments. One person died from their injuries.

🚨 Why It Matters: Gun violence continues to affect Augusta neighborhoods, leaving families grieving and communities searching for answers about their safety.

📍 What’s Happening: Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunshots around 10:28 p.m. on Integrity Drive.

• Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene

• The second victim was rushed to MCG/Wellstar hospital for treatment

⚖️ Between the Lines: The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kameron Mason, 28, from Augusta.

• Deputies have not released information about suspects or what led to the shooting

• The investigation remains active

👮‍♂️ Gun Crimes in Our Communities: Here are statistics from The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit meticulously tracking gun incidents. 2023 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 39,135

: 39,135 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 18,874

: 18,874 Gun-related injuries : 36,357

: 36,357 Mass shootings: 656 2022 Statistics: Total gun-related incidents : 42,064

: 42,064 Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides) : 20,200

: 20,200 Gun-related injuries : 38,500

: 38,500 Mass shootings: 647 While firearm deaths and injuries saw a slight decline compared to previous years, mass shootings continued to rise, with 2023 surpassing 650 incidents. This underscores the continued severity of gun violence in the U.S. To Be Clear: These aren’t just digits on a page. Each statistic represents a life affected, a community shaken.