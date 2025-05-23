Two people were shot Thursday night at MacArthur Park Apartments. One person died from their injuries.
🚨 Why It Matters: Gun violence continues to affect Augusta neighborhoods, leaving families grieving and communities searching for answers about their safety.
📍 What’s Happening: Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunshots around 10:28 p.m. on Integrity Drive.
• Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene
• The second victim was rushed to MCG/Wellstar hospital for treatment
⚖️ Between the Lines: The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kameron Mason, 28, from Augusta.
• Deputies have not released information about suspects or what led to the shooting
• The investigation remains active
👮♂️ Gun Crimes in Our Communities: Here are statistics from The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit meticulously tracking gun incidents.
2023 Statistics:
- Total gun-related incidents: 39,135
- Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides): 18,874
- Gun-related injuries: 36,357
- Mass shootings: 656
2022 Statistics:
- Total gun-related incidents: 42,064
- Gun-related deaths (excluding suicides): 20,200
- Gun-related injuries: 38,500
- Mass shootings: 647
While firearm deaths and injuries saw a slight decline compared to previous years, mass shootings continued to rise, with 2023 surpassing 650 incidents. This underscores the continued severity of gun violence in the U.S.
To Be Clear: These aren’t just digits on a page. Each statistic represents a life affected, a community shaken.