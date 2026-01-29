Listen to this post

A Macon attorney admitted to causing a deadly drunk driving crash that killed his passenger.

What’s Happening: Larry Kevin Moore, 48, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of vehicular homicide in connection with an August 2020 crash on Arkwright Road. Prosecutors dropped three other vehicular homicide charges as part of the plea deal.

What’s Important: Moore was driving under the influence of alcohol and stimulants when he lost control of his truck, hit the side of a train, and rolled over, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. His backseat passenger, Clinton Nettles, fell out of the truck and died at the scene.

The Details: The indictment said Moore was driving at a high rate of speed on a curve when he drove off the roadway and went down an embankment. The booking information from his original arrest in 2020 listed the address of the Larry K. Moore LLC law office on Vineville Avenue. His affidavit states he has a Juris Doctor degree.

The Sentence: Moore will serve 15 years, with the first three years in prison, according to court records. He can serve the rest of the sentence on probation. He was also fined $300. Moore was released on a $20,000 bond when he was arrested in 2020.