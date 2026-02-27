Listen to this post

A traffic stop at a Dollar General in Statenville on Thursday ended with a Fargo woman in custody on felony drug and theft charges.

What’s Happening: Echols County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped 41-year-old Megan Lofton after recognizing her as the subject of an active Failure to Appear warrant in Echols County. She was taken into custody without incident.

What’s Important: Deputies found stolen Dollar General merchandise concealed on Lofton’s person during the arrest. A vehicle inventory turned up a controlled substance that investigators determined she intended to distribute. Deputies also connected her to stolen Walmart merchandise taken earlier that day. Lofton admitted to shoplifting from both stores.

By the Numbers: The Dollar General merchandise was valued at approximately $68. The Walmart merchandise totaled nearly $950.

Charges: Lofton faces the following charges in Echols County:

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (felony)

Shoplifting (misdemeanor)

Failure to Maintain Lane (misdemeanor)

Suspended Registration (misdemeanor)

Suspended License (misdemeanor)

She also faces felony shoplifting charges in Valdosta.