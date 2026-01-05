A routine traffic stop for an equipment violation in Carrollton led to multiple felony charges after an officer discovered drugs, cash, and a loaded handgun.

What’s Happening: Carrollton Police Officer Muffley stopped a vehicle last month for an equipment violation and detected a strong marijuana odor, according to a department social media post.

During the investigation, officers found illegal narcotics including multiple types of controlled prescription pills, a large amount of cash, and a loaded handgun

The items belonged to passenger Miles Kidd, who police confirmed is a convicted felon

What’s Important: Kidd faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of controlled substances, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

The Investigation: Officers separated the vehicle’s occupants during the stop after detecting marijuana. Police reported the occupants gave conflicting statements about their recent activities, which raised suspicion and led to the search.

Background: In Georgia, convicted felons are prohibited from possessing firearms. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is a felony offense that carries significant penalties under state law.

The Outcome: The Carrollton Police Department credited Officers Muffley, Mondi and Darling for their work on the case. Police officials say the arrest removed dangerous weapons and illegal drugs from the community.