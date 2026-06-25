What happened: Federal prosecutors say Alexander Wood drove to a homeless encampment in downtown Atlanta on October 10, 2025, and opened fire. When a police officer showed up, Wood took off in a high-speed chase and allegedly tried to ram the patrol car following him. Officers caught up with Wood at a nearby apartment. Under bushes near the entrance, they found a Smith & Wesson handgun. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Wood running through that same spot moments before officers got there.

The federal charge: A grand jury charged Wood on April 14, 2026, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Under federal law, anyone with a prior felony conviction is not allowed to own or carry a gun. Wood pleaded not guilty to that charge today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Lim is prosecuting the case.

His criminal history: Wood has prior felony convictions for burglary, armed robbery, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Prosecutors say he has been racking up felony convictions for more than 20 years.

What he faces: Because of that criminal history, Wood faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison if convicted — and could be sentenced to life. Unlike the state system, there is no parole in federal prison.

The state case: In April 2026, Wood pleaded guilty in Fulton County Superior Court to fleeing from police and several misdemeanors tied to the October 2025 shooting. He got one year in prison, with credit for time he had already served behind bars.

Where things stand: Wood is being held without bail by the U.S. Marshals Service while the federal case moves forward. He is presumed innocent of the federal charge until proven guilty in court.