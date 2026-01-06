A Canton man was arrested after three fires were set in public restrooms at two city parks on January 3.

What’s Happening: Canton Police arrested 42-year-old Francisco Landrau Ferrer of Canton on January 5. He faces three counts of arson in the first degree, one count of criminal trespass with damage, and one count of loitering and prowling.

What We Know: Canton Police first responded to Heritage Park at 508 Riverstone Parkway for a report of property damage. Officers found trash cans inside the restrooms had been set on fire, causing smoke damage.

Officers then responded to Etowah River Park at 600 Brown Industrial Parkway, where two more restrooms were damaged the same way. One restroom was near the gravel lot and the other was near the pavilion by the playground. Trash cans inside the restrooms had been set on fire and smoke damage was present in each case.

The Timeline: All three fires happened within about 30 minutes of each other. The Cherokee County Fire Department responded to both parks and confirmed no active fires remained at either location.

Canton Police detectives linked the three incidents and identified Ferrer as the suspect. Security footage from park cameras helped detectives identify Ferrer.

The Charges: Arson in the first degree under Georgia law means knowingly damaging property by fire or explosive. Criminal trespass with damage means intentionally damaging property while unlawfully on someone else’s property. Loitering and prowling means being in a place at a time or in a way not usual for law-abiding people under circumstances that warrant alarm for the safety of persons or property.

All three restrooms are owned by the city. No injuries were reported.

“This kind of reckless, destructive behavior directly threatens the safety and quality of life in our community, and we will respond swiftly and seriously. The City of Canton is a place where residents and families can feel safe in our parks and public spaces,” Police Chief Marty Ferrell said.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Canton Police Department.