A 39-year-old Brookhaven man appeared in federal court Thursday on charges that he sold fentanyl and cocaine in Atlanta while already free on bond for a separate federal drug case in Pennsylvania.

What’s Happening: Quincy Adam Rogers was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. He appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on March 5.

What We Know: DEA agents watched Rogers on February 5 at an Atlanta apartment complex. They saw him carry a drawstring bag near one vehicle, then place a duffle bag in the trunk of a second vehicle that had just arrived. DeKalb County Police pulled over that second vehicle on Interstate 85 in Braselton. Inside the bags, officers found roughly 825 grams of fentanyl powder, five kilograms of cocaine, and a kilogram press, a device used to compress drugs into uniform bricks for transport and sale. Prosecutors put the wholesale street value of the drugs at more than $100,000.

What’s Important: When agents arrested Rogers, he was on pretrial release, meaning a court had allowed him to remain free while awaiting trial, for federal drug trafficking charges already pending in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

By the Numbers: Federal prosecutors say trafficking the amounts alleged in this case carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

How This Affects Real People: The drugs were seized on I-85 in Braselton, a major highway corridor used daily by commuters and residents across the metro Atlanta area.

