A Walmart in Forsyth County was evacuated after a bomb threat Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
What happened: The store at Highway 9 and Commerce Boulevard was cleared out after the threat came in. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s office searched the building and found nothing.
All clear given: The sheriff’s office says the threat has been cleared and everything is back to normal at the store.
What’s still happening: The Walmart will stay closed for about an hour while deputies wrap up their investigation. A heavy police presence remains at the location, and the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit is continuing its follow-up work.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.