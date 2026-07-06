A Walmart in Forsyth County was evacuated after a bomb threat Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened: The store at Highway 9 and Commerce Boulevard was cleared out after the threat came in. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s office searched the building and found nothing.

All clear given: The sheriff’s office says the threat has been cleared and everything is back to normal at the store.

What’s still happening: The Walmart will stay closed for about an hour while deputies wrap up their investigation. A heavy police presence remains at the location, and the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit is continuing its follow-up work.