Two men were shot Thursday night near a busy Savannah intersection, according to police.
What’s Happening: The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. November 20 near the intersection of Deerfield Road and Abercorn Street. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.
What’s Important: One victim walked into St. Joseph’s Candler emergency room with a gunshot wound. Officers found the second victim about 15 minutes later near the intersection where the shooting happened. He was given first aid and taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center, according to police.
What’s Next: Police have not made any arrests. The investigation continues. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department mobile app.
The Sources: Savannah Police Department press release.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.