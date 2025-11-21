Two men were shot Thursday night near a busy Savannah intersection, according to police.

What’s Happening: The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. November 20 near the intersection of Deerfield Road and Abercorn Street. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

What’s Important: One victim walked into St. Joseph’s Candler emergency room with a gunshot wound. Officers found the second victim about 15 minutes later near the intersection where the shooting happened. He was given first aid and taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center, according to police.

What’s Next: Police have not made any arrests. The investigation continues. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department mobile app.

The Sources: Savannah Police Department press release.