A person was found dead in a wooded area in Covington Tuesday afternoon, leading to one arrest in what appears to be a murder involving acquaintances.

The Details: Newton County deputies discovered the body around 1:50 p.m. on June 18 after responding to a report in a wooded section off Stephenson Road in Covington.

Investigators determined the victim and suspect knew each other before the death occurred, though authorities haven’t revealed how the victim died or what led to the killing.

More Info: Law enforcement has not yet released the names of either the victim or the suspect as they work to notify the victim’s family members.

Sheriff Ezell Brown expressed condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones as the investigation continues.

How You Can Help: Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the Stephenson Road area should contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency line or through their anonymous tip line.