Listen to this post

A 23-year-old Augusta man wanted in a 2024 killing was flown back to the United States today after being arrested in Bangkok, Thailand.

What’s Happening: 23-year-old Cedric Alandus Peters arrived in Atlanta earlier today, was booked into the Clayton County Jail, and has since been moved to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta, where he is currently being held.

The Crime: Peters is accused of breaking into the Highland Avenue home of 50-year-old Chavious Kemmerlin in November 2024 and shooting him to death. Peters allegedly left the country after the killing. Investigators tracked him to Bangkok, more than 9,000 miles from Augusta.

The Arrest: Thai authorities arrested Peters in Bangkok. He briefly tried to flee before being taken into custody without further incident.

The Charges: Peters faces the following charges in Richmond County:

Malice murder, meaning an intentional killing

Home invasion

Burglary, meaning unlawfully entering a building to commit a crime

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Criminal trespass

Theft

How This Affects Real People: Kemmerlin’s family and neighbors on Highland Avenue have waited more than 16 months for Peters to face charges in a courtroom.

The Path Forward: Peters is now in custody in Augusta. No court date has been announced.