A 23-year-old Augusta man wanted in a 2024 killing was flown back to the United States today after being arrested in Bangkok, Thailand.
What’s Happening: 23-year-old Cedric Alandus Peters arrived in Atlanta earlier today, was booked into the Clayton County Jail, and has since been moved to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta, where he is currently being held.
The Crime: Peters is accused of breaking into the Highland Avenue home of 50-year-old Chavious Kemmerlin in November 2024 and shooting him to death. Peters allegedly left the country after the killing. Investigators tracked him to Bangkok, more than 9,000 miles from Augusta.
The Arrest: Thai authorities arrested Peters in Bangkok. He briefly tried to flee before being taken into custody without further incident.
The Charges: Peters faces the following charges in Richmond County:
- Malice murder, meaning an intentional killing
- Home invasion
- Burglary, meaning unlawfully entering a building to commit a crime
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Criminal trespass
- Theft
How This Affects Real People: Kemmerlin’s family and neighbors on Highland Avenue have waited more than 16 months for Peters to face charges in a courtroom.
The Path Forward: Peters is now in custody in Augusta. No court date has been announced.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.