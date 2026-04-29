Two large wildfires burning in South Georgia made their biggest containment gains in days Tuesday, even as crews responded to 8 new fires elsewhere in the state.

What’s Happening: The Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County grew slightly to 22,601 acres but jumped from 6% contained to 32% contained. The Pineland Road Fire in Clinch and Echols counties grew to 32,569 acres and reached 23% containment, up from 10%. Eight new wildfires ignited Tuesday across Georgia, burning a combined 2.8 acres.

What’s Important: The containment gains on both major fires are the most significant since the fires began. The Highway 82 Fire started April 20 near the communities of Atkinson and Waynesville. Investigators believe a balloon may have struck a power line and started the fire, but that cause has not been confirmed.

Still in Effect: The mandatory evacuation order for the Highway 82 Fire covers all homes and properties inside these boundaries:

North: Highway 32

South: Highway 82

West: Highway 110

East: Post Road

A nightly curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. remains in effect across Brantley County. A burn ban covers all counties in South Georgia. Two road segments remain closed: Highway 110 from Highway 82 to Highway 32, and Highway 32 from Highway 301 to Highway 99, both in Brantley County.

Where to Get Help: A Red Cross shelter is open in Brunswick at 100 Genoa Martin Drive at the Selden Park Complex. The shelter accepts small pets in crates. Day shelters with no pet access are open at Nahunta Methodist Church and Southside Baptist Church.

The Path Forward: Both fires remain active, and crews are still working to strengthen containment lines. The entire state remains under drought conditions, with Brantley County in an exceptional drought, the most severe level recognized by forecasters.