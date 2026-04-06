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A man who said he was getting ready for work early Monday shot at three people he says were breaking into his car in Augusta. A teenager one street over was hit in the leg.

What’s happening: Around 2:45 a.m., Antonio Davis stepped out of his home on Bishop Way and saw three men in black masks at his vehicle. Davis told police the men were breaking in. As they ran, he fired at them and said he thought he hit at least one.

What’s important: A 17-year-old who lives on Winston Way was found shot in the left leg. He ran through a backyard and into a home on Winston Way. A family member and another person put him in a car and drove toward help. Deputies stopped the car on Winston Way after the family member flagged them down by flashing her lights. He was pulled from the back seat and laid on the ground. A tourniquet was applied to his left leg while deputies waited for EMS. He was then taken to a hospital.

By the numbers: Three men were seen at Davis’s vehicle. The police report lists charges including aggravated assault with a gun, possession of a firearm during a crime, and breaking into a vehicle to commit theft. No arrests are listed. A bullet also passed through the wall of a newly built home west of Davis’s address.

What we know: Davis’s 9mm handgun was taken from him at the scene and turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division, the unit that handles serious crimes. Davis was taken to CID offices at 400 Walton Way for questioning. A blood trail was found inside the Winston Way apartment and led to a path in the backyard. The rear driver-side window of Davis’s vehicle was broken and the car appeared to have been searched.

What’s still unknown: The report lists the teenager as a possible suspect.

The path forward: The case is now in the hands of investigators. Whether Davis faces charges will depend on what they determine about whether firing at the fleeing men was legally justified under Georgia law.