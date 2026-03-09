Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Roswell after a vehicle chase ended in a crash and the suspect ran.

What’s Happening: The Roswell Police Department and multiple agencies are searching the area of Pine Grove Road and Shallowford Road. The suspect’s vehicle crashed near the Cobb County line before he fled on foot.

What We Know: The robbery originated in Brookhaven. Roswell officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle and gave chase. After the crash, the suspect ran.

Suspect description: He is described as a dark-skinned male wearing a green jacket and dark clothing.

What’s Important: Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately.