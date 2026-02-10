Listen to this post

What’s Happening: Deputies responded to a robbery in progress at the Amoco gas station at 1552 Highway 85 South in Fayetteville on Feb. 8, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said in a public statement. The suspect was already gone when deputies got there.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance cameras at the convenience store, which the agency described as relatively new, captured clear footage. That footage gave investigators their first lead in identifying the suspect. A lookout was then put out for the vehicle involved.

Peachtree City police spotted the vehicle at Highway 74 and 54. A short chase followed. It ended near the intersection of Dividend Road and Paschall Road. 23-year-old Kenny Richards was taken into custody without incident.

What’s Important: Richards has been charged with armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor parking in a handicap zone. He is being held in the Fayette County Jail.

What Happens Next: Richards faces court proceedings on the charges. No court date has been announced.