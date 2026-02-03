Listen to this post

A Crisp County deputy arrested a driver on February 1 after a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation led to the discovery of a stolen firearm and marijuana.

What’s Happening: A Crisp County deputy stopped a Honda Accord on February 1 for a seatbelt violation. The car’s registration had expired. Dispatch told the deputy the driver’s license was suspended.

When the driver got out of the car, a Glock handgun with an extended magazine was visible inside. The gun was confirmed stolen through the Warner Robins Police Department. A search of the car found marijuana packaged for distribution, drug-related objects, cash, and other evidence.

What’s Important: The driver, Zepha Hill, was arrested and taken to the Crisp County Jail. Hill is charged with driving while license suspended, expired tag, seatbelt violation, theft by receiving stolen property, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What Happens Next: Hill remains in custody at the Crisp County Jail.