A 44-year-old Oakwood woman was shot and killed Thursday night inside a Mountain View Road convenience store, and the man authorities believe pulled the trigger — her former live-in boyfriend — remained at large Friday.

What happened: Tia Vidon Keith arrived at the Subhanallah Food Mart just after 9:30 p.m. to buy something. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, when she walked back to her car, her former boyfriend was already in the passenger seat.

Investigators say he shot her multiple times. She got out and ran back inside the store. Authorities say he followed her in and shot her again. She died on the floor.

Who else was there: A store clerk and one customer were inside when the shooting happened. Neither was hurt. The clerk called 911, and deputies and Oakwood Police officers arrived within minutes, just after 9:40 p.m.

The search: The suspect drove away from the scene in his own vehicle. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have solid leads on his location, but they are not releasing his name or any details about the search, saying it could put officers at risk.

What’s next: The homicide investigation is active. No arrest has been announced.