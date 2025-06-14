A mother and her young daughter are dead after a shooting Friday afternoon at a DeKalb County apartment complex, and police say the suspect is now in custody.

DeKalb County Police responded to a call of a double shooting around 2:48 p.m. at the Forest at Columbia Apartments on Columbia Drive. Officers arrived to find 29-year-old Tomika Pullins and her 7-year-old daughter, Dior Scott, shot and not breathing inside one of the apartments. Despite the efforts of first responders, both victims died at the scene.

According to police, witnesses reported that 48-year-old William Lewis was trying to get into the apartment. When he was not allowed inside, investigators say Lewis broke a window and fired multiple shots, striking both Pullins and Scott. Lewis was seen running from the scene but was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

The loss of Tomika Pullins and Dior Scott has left neighbors and family members reeling, as the community comes to terms with another act of gun violence.

DeKalb County Commissioner Nicole Massiah is among those expressing deep sorrow. In a statement, Massiah called the tragedy “a heartbreaking reflection of the escalating gun violence issues we face as a society.” She added, “A mother and child lost their lives in a moment of unimaginable violence. As a mother and a Commissioner, I grieve with our community. There are no words that can ease this pain, but we can hold space for this family—and for every neighbor left shaken in the aftermath.”

She is encouraging residents to lean on each other and connect with support services available across the county.

For more information or support, residents can contact Commissioner Massiah’s office at 404-371-2425 or email district3@dekalbcountyga.gov.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.