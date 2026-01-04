Three golf carts were stolen from Elite Golf Carts in Carroll County during an early morning theft on Sunday. The theft happened around 6 a.m. on January 4 at the business on Sandhill Shady Grove Road / Highway 61.

What’s Important: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigators are reviewing video footage to identify those responsible for the theft. The sheriff’s office shared information about the incident on social media as part of their investigation.

How To Help: Anyone who recognizes the suspects, has seen the stolen golf carts, or has other helpful information should contact Sergeant Shane North at 770-830-5916 or email snorth@carrollsheriffga.gov.