Three golf carts were stolen from Elite Golf Carts in Carroll County during an early morning theft on Sunday. The theft happened around 6 a.m. on January 4 at the business on Sandhill Shady Grove Road / Highway 61.
What’s Important: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigators are reviewing video footage to identify those responsible for the theft. The sheriff’s office shared information about the incident on social media as part of their investigation.
How To Help: Anyone who recognizes the suspects, has seen the stolen golf carts, or has other helpful information should contact Sergeant Shane North at 770-830-5916 or email snorth@carrollsheriffga.gov.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.