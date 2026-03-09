Two people were shot early Saturday morning in Dublin, police say.

What’s Happening: Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to the area of Highland Avenue after a Flock Safety gunshot detection system picked up the shooting. The shooting took place at 109 Zenith Street.

What’s Important: Both victims were treated at a hospital and released. Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon says the department is actively investigating.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone with information is asked to call Dublin Police at 478-277-5023 or Laurens County 911.