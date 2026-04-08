A man and a woman were shot early Wednesday on a residential street in unincorporated Norcross. No suspect has been identified.
What’s Happening: The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the 5100 block of Willow Oak Trail. Both victims were taken to a hospital, and their conditions have not been released.
What’s Important: Gwinnett County Police say the shooting appears to have been domestic in nature, meaning it likely involved people who knew each other and lived at the location.
What’s Still Unknown: No suspects have been named. The conditions of both victims have not been made public.
Tips: Anyone with information can call Gwinnett County Police at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.8477 or visit stopcrimeATL.com. A cash reward is available for tips that lead to an arrest and a grand jury indictment, which is a formal criminal charge brought by a panel of citizens.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.