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A man and a woman were shot early Wednesday on a residential street in unincorporated Norcross. No suspect has been identified.

What’s Happening: The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the 5100 block of Willow Oak Trail. Both victims were taken to a hospital, and their conditions have not been released.

What’s Important: Gwinnett County Police say the shooting appears to have been domestic in nature, meaning it likely involved people who knew each other and lived at the location.

What’s Still Unknown: No suspects have been named. The conditions of both victims have not been made public.

Tips: Anyone with information can call Gwinnett County Police at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.8477 or visit stopcrimeATL.com. A cash reward is available for tips that lead to an arrest and a grand jury indictment, which is a formal criminal charge brought by a panel of citizens.