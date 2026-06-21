A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday evening in the 800 block of Mt. Zion Road in Clayton County.
What happened: The shooting was reported at about 6 p.m. Officers arrived and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
No arrest made: No suspects are in custody. Detectives are actively working to determine what led to the shooting.
What’s next: Police say additional information will be released as the investigation moves forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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