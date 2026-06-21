A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday evening in the 800 block of Mt. Zion Road in Clayton County.

What happened: The shooting was reported at about 6 p.m. Officers arrived and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No arrest made: No suspects are in custody. Detectives are actively working to determine what led to the shooting.

What’s next: Police say additional information will be released as the investigation moves forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department.