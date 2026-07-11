What’s happening: The city issued a boil water advisory Saturday following the break. If your water went out or ran low, every drop that goes in your mouth needs to be treated first. Bring tap water to a full, rolling boil for one minute before drinking it, cooking with it, brushing your teeth, making ice, preparing food or baby formula, or giving water to your pets. Bottled water works too.

What’s new: The advisory took effect today and has no set end date. It stays in place until water quality testing confirms the water is safe to drink.

What this means for you: If you lost water or noticed low pressure at any point today, treat all tap water as unsafe until the city says otherwise. The city will notify residents when the advisory is lifted.

The path forward: East Point will test the water and announce when it is safe. For questions, call the Water Resources Department at (404) 293-2086 or email water_sewer@eastpointcity.org.