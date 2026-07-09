What happened: 62-year-old Albert McKinney faces a malice murder charge, which means he is accused of intentionally killing the man who shared his apartment. Investigators say McKinney stabbed the victim to death.

The arrest: McKinney was found at a home in Jonesboro and taken into custody without a struggle. He is now in the DeKalb County Jail, held without bond, meaning he cannot pay to be released while the case moves forward.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.