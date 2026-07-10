An IHOP restaurant in Lithonia scored a 64 out of 100 on a routine health inspection earlier this month, a failing grade that revealed live roaches, a gnat infestation, improperly stored food and employees not washing their hands.

The Georgia Department of Public Health inspection took place July 2 at the restaurant located at 2910 Stonecrest Circle. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for today.

Pests found throughout the kitchen

Among the most serious findings, inspectors observed live gnats breeding on surfaces in the dishwashing area and a live roach inside the dish racks. Dead roaches were found in multiple areas of the kitchen.

The restaurant was not immediately closed, but the inspection report requires a follow-up visit.

Food safety failures

Inspectors found mushrooms, pork chops, raw hamburger meat, ham and shredded steak stored in prep top coolers at temperatures above 41 degrees, the maximum safe cold-holding temperature under state food safety rules. All of those items were thrown out during the inspection.

Egg wash and sauce containers were found stored uncovered inside a reach-in cooler that had accumulated food debris. Those containers were covered before the inspector left.

The cold-holding violation cost the restaurant 9 points. A separate 9-point deduction came after inspectors observed food employees failing to wash their hands before handling food, clean equipment and unwrapped single-use items. Employees were educated on the spot and washed their hands before returning to work.

Dirty equipment, broken fixtures

The waffle maker had built-up food debris. Plates stored near the cooking area were unclean to sight and touch, and metal containers holding macaroni and cheese, eggs and sausages were also found dirty. That violation was marked as a repeat.

Shelves and door panels on prep top coolers and reach-in coolers throughout the kitchen were also found dirty, another repeat violation.

The ice machine door fell to the floor when opened during the inspection. Prep top cooler doors throughout the main kitchen were found ajar and not closing properly.

Floors, walls and ceilings

The kitchen floors, walls and ceiling had accumulated grease, black material and heavy food debris. Inspectors discussed with the person in charge the need for a deep cleaning at least once a week.

Other violations

The restaurant’s most recent inspection report was not posted in public view as required by state law. State rules require the report to be displayed within 15 feet of the front door, between 5 and 7 feet from the floor, and readable from one foot away.

The main handwashing station had no paper towels available when the inspector arrived. The person in charge restocked the station during the inspection.