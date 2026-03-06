State and federal agents arrested 16 people Wednesday after a months-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization moving methamphetamine, fentanyl, and oxycodone across six North Georgia counties.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office led Operation Silent Hand, executing nine search warrants and 16 arrest warrants on March 4. The operation targeted a drug trafficking organization active across Franklin, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Stephens, and White counties.

What Was Seized: Agents recovered 32 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 4 pounds of suspected fentanyl, an unspecified number of diverted pharmaceutical opioids, and multiple firearms.

The Charges: All 16 suspects face charges under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as the RICO Act. Georgia’s RICO law lets prosecutors charge people as members of a criminal enterprise rather than for individual crimes alone. The suspects are:

William Doug Allen, 54, of Lula

Tonya Doster Pitts, 51, of Lula

Chad O’Neal Davis, 54, of Demorest

Bart William Starks, 58, of Canon

Randall Stewart Hill, 57, of Canon

Leslie Nicole Brown Cedillo, 39, of Cleveland

Yvonn Parker Brown, 64, of Toccoa

Amy Michelle Williams, 51, of Toccoa

Breann Denae Coalley, 54, of Mt. Airy

Haven Douglas Allen, 31, of Alto

Arthur Lee Poore, 63, of Gainesville

Rodney Wayne Crump, 59, of Alto

Kandi Nicole Stewart, 48, of Demorest

Mona Lisa Summers, 62, of Mt. Airy

Sarita King Davidson, 60, of Cornelia

Linda Waddell Thompson, 62, of Demorest

What’s Important: Investigators found the organization used contacts in metro Atlanta to move drugs into the North Georgia region. All 16 people were booked into either the Hall or Habersham County Jail.

What’s Still Unknown: The investigation is ongoing. The GBI says additional charges and warrants are pending against more suspects.

The Path Forward: The GBI is asking anyone with information about drug activity to call ARDEO at (706) 348-7410, submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-8477, or use the See Something, Send Something mobile app.