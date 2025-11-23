A driver with existing warrants added multiple new charges after a high-speed chase through Candler and Bulloch counties Saturday night.

What’s Happening: Candler County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a vehicle on I-16 when the driver sped away, reaching speeds over 110 mph. The chase continued into Bulloch County and up Highway 301 before Georgia State Patrol troopers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. The driver tried to run on foot but was quickly caught.

What’s Important: The driver was already wanted on charges before the chase began. He now faces additional charges related to the pursuit.

Between the Lines: Both the Candler County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol follow a policy of ending pursuits as quickly as possible to save lives. The sheriff’s office praised the state patrol for their quick action in stopping the chase.

The Sources: Candler County Sheriff’s Office.