A driver with existing warrants added multiple new charges after a high-speed chase through Candler and Bulloch counties Saturday night.
What’s Happening: Candler County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a vehicle on I-16 when the driver sped away, reaching speeds over 110 mph. The chase continued into Bulloch County and up Highway 301 before Georgia State Patrol troopers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. The driver tried to run on foot but was quickly caught.
What’s Important: The driver was already wanted on charges before the chase began. He now faces additional charges related to the pursuit.
Between the Lines: Both the Candler County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol follow a policy of ending pursuits as quickly as possible to save lives. The sheriff’s office praised the state patrol for their quick action in stopping the chase.
The Sources: Candler County Sheriff’s Office.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.