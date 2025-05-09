Our Cherished Eliza: The Almost That Broke Us

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about our family’s struggles with infertility. I shared that we had a baby girl on the way though a surrogate. Our journey with our sweet baby Eliza ended tragically this week. Eliza was stillborn on Monday. Below is my letter to the daugther I will never know.

Eliza,

I cannot begin to tell you how much I would have liked to know you. Words cannot express how much I wanted to have a little girl.

I loved you long before you were created. I’ll love you long after you’re gone. I never knew you — but I had so many hopes and dreams for you. I never got to hear you laugh, or see you smile, or tell you a story.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. I was supposed to rock you to sleep, hold your hand, comfort you, give you wisdom, laugh with you, and show you all the things that matter in this world.

I was supposed to watch you grow, delight in your accomplishments, tell you how proud I was, watch you graduate, walk you down the aisle, and go before you in death.

I was supposed to dance with you, protect you, and tease you in front of your boyfriends. I was looking forward to getting to know you, hearing your voice, and even being on the receiving end of your inevitable eyerolls.

I don’t know what you would have become or what your dreams would have been, but I would have supported you in each and every one. You would have made me so proud and so happy — just by being you.

I don’t understand why this happened. I will never know why the Hand of Providence has dealt this blow. But I believe that somewhere — over the raibow, across the universe, beyond time and space — we will meet again.

I waited half my life for you — and you were so close. Just a few short months away. I know this isn’t goodbye. I just have to wait longer to finally be with you. Until then, know that your Mama and I will always love you, and though we cannot hold your hand, we will always hold you in our hearts.

All my love,

Daddy