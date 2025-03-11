Buckle Relocates to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

Buckle is set to move its store to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta in Woodstock. The new location will open on April 1, replacing its previous space at Town Center at Cobb.

Buckle offers a wide range of clothing, shoes, and accessories for men and women. The store features popular denim brands and exclusive labels like BKE and Buckle Black. Customers can also find items from brands such as Free People, Levi’s, and Oakley.

The company is known for its customer service, offering free hemming, gift packaging, and personal styling. Buckle also provides a rewards program and a credit card with special benefits.

Buckle operates 440 stores across 42 states and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska. Those interested in career opportunities can apply at buckle.jobs.