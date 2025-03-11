Buckle Relocates to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta

Buckle is set to move its store to The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta in Woodstock. The new location will open on April 1, replacing its previous space at Town Center at Cobb.
Buckle offers a wide range of clothing, shoes, and accessories for men and women. The store features popular denim brands and exclusive labels like BKE and Buckle Black. Customers can also find items from brands such as Free People, Levi’s, and Oakley.
The company is known for its customer service, offering free hemming, gift packaging, and personal styling. Buckle also provides a rewards program and a credit card with special benefits.
Buckle operates 440 stores across 42 states and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska. Those interested in career opportunities can apply at buckle.jobs.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.