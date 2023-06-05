Sally Davis Road in Floyd County will be closed Wednesday. Here’s why

Residents of Floyd County should be aware of an upcoming disruption to local traffic as Sally Davis Road is scheduled for a temporary closure on Wednesday. The Public Works department of Floyd County announced the closure, which will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., as crews work to install a new cross drain.

The road closure will specifically affect a stretch of Sally Davis Road between Colonial Pipeline and Floyd Springs Road, with the closure point being just a mere .17 mile from Floyd Springs Road.

Those seeking more information about the road closure, alternative routes, or the nature of the work being conducted, are encouraged to contact the Public Works department directly at their contact number: 706-236-2495.