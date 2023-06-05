65-year-old killed by CobbLinc bus

A fatal bus incident in Cobb County took the life of Stevie Eugene Haskins, 65, of Marietta, Georgia on Friday.

The incident occurred at 7:31 p.m. on Ernest Barrett Parkway at Chastain Meadows Parkway, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

The preliminary investigation showed that Haskins exited a CobbLinc transit bus driven by Peres Delille, 60, of Hiram, Georgia, at the bus stop located in front of a local Burger King. Haskins, walking east on the sidewalk, stumbled and fell partially onto the sidewalk and partially into the concrete gutter next to the bus.

As the bus left the stop, the right rear tire struck Haskins’ leg, causing severe injuries. Delille, unaware of the incident, continued on his route.

A local passerby reported the incident approximately two minutes later. Tragically, Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene upon the arrival of first responders.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. At present, no charges are expected to be filed against Delille. The Cobb County Police Department urges anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 770-499-3987.