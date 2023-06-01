Weekend Travel Alert: Peachtree Road lane closures ahead for crane installation



The Gist: Get ready for some traffic delays on State Route 9/Peachtree Road this weekend. Maintenance crews are setting up for an essential crane installation project.

The Project: In the interest of worker and public safety, a lane will be closed for three days on Peachtree Road in Atlanta, making way for hefty construction vehicles and crane parts. This closure will be in effect from Peachtree Battle Ave NW to Terrace Drive NE.

Specifics:

The curb-side northbound lane will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday, June 2, to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and then again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4.

The closure will facilitate the offloading and installation of crane parts, a process expected to last 2-3 days.

Traffic delays are expected during this time.

Why It Matters: The lane closure and subsequent construction activity will inevitably impact the regular flow of traffic. Advanced notice allows drivers to plan their routes and schedules accordingly. A safety-first approach by the maintenance crews ensures that all road users and workers are protected during the installation.

What’s Next?: Travelers are advised to stay alert, reduce their speed in the work zones, and keep an eye out for workers. For the most current information on the work status and traffic conditions, you can call 511, visit 511ga.org, or update or download the newest version of the 511GA app for Apple and Android. Users of the previous My511GA will need to make a new account for My511, as former login credentials won’t be recognized in the updated system. Remember, dates and times are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.