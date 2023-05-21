Cooler temperatures expected in Georgia this week

In a surprising turn of weather events, Georgia residents are facing a week of unseasonably cool temperatures. According to the U.S. National Weather Service based in Peachtree City, Georgia, temperatures are predicted to be nearly 10 to 15 degrees below the average for this time of year. The cause behind this cooler spell is a weather phenomenon known as cold air damming, where cold air is trapped against a mountain range.

The coming week will see temperatures barely reaching 72 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, a stark departure from the usual warmth associated with this period.

Despite a slight increase to 78 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-70s for the remainder of the week.

Cold air damming occurs when a high pressure system forms to the north of the state, resulting in a “dam” of cold air. This dam prevents warmer air from making its way into the region, hence leading to the cooler than average temperatures.

While some residents may welcome the break from the heat, the sudden weather shift is a reminder of the ever-changing nature of weather patterns.

Alongside the cooler temperatures, the forecast predicts a likelihood of thunderstorms throughout the week. Friday appears to bear the brunt of this, with strong thunderstorms predicted amidst scattered clouds.