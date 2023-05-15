Bomb threat at Duluth Publix. What we know

The Gist: A sigh of relief for shoppers and workers at a local Publix in Duluth as police confirmed the store and surrounding area were safe after an earlier bomb threat.

What Happened?: The widely used grocery store had to evacuate due to an anonymous tip about a possible bomb threat. Law enforcement quickly responded to ensure the safety of the public, thoroughly checking the premises. Police announced that the premises were all clear with no bomb located.

The incident is still under investigation.

Why It Matters: Bomb threats, even when found to be unsubstantiated, cause significant disruptions and can instill fear in the community. They strain local resources and can lead to economic losses for businesses affected by evacuations.

What’s Next?: The local police are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine the source of the threat. They are urging anyone with information to come forward. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.