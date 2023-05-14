Traffic Alert: Sinkhole on Arnold Mill Road in Cherokee County

Arnold Mill Road in Cherokee County, eastbound at the intersection of Grimes and Mountain roads, is closed due to a developing sinkhole, causing disruptions for local traffic.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office reported the closure earlier today. Commuters are asked to find alternate routes while crews are working on the site. Despite the road closure, access remains open to a nearby subdivision.

As the road closure could significantly impact local residents, businesses, and schools, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office assured the public it would provide updates on the situation as new information becomes available.

A sinkhole is a common geological occurrence, often caused by the erosion of underlying rock layers, usually made of limestone. The road closure underlines the necessity for regular infrastructure maintenance, which can help preempt such incidents and minimize disruptions to the public.

Further updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.