Operation Golden Eagle: 12 caught and charged with child exploitation in Georgia



The Gist: A three-day operation coordinated by multiple law enforcement agencies in Georgia has led to the arrest of 12 individuals for online child exploitation and related crimes in the Northwest Georgia area.

What Happened?: “Operation Golden Eagle,” a multi-agency undercover investigation, aimed to identify and apprehend individuals who engage in sexually explicit communication with minors, arrange to meet them for sex, or attempt to purchase sex with a minor.

This operation took several months of planning and involved 12 law enforcement agencies, which participated in more than 98 exchanges with potential offenders on various social media and internet platforms.

By The Numbers:

12 people arrested, ranging in age from 24-64

Over 178 similar arrests made by the Georgia ICAC Task Force since 2014

16 electronic devices seized as evidence during the operation

Why It Matters: The increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet has led to the proliferation of child pornography and heightened online activity by predators. Law enforcement agencies are working to develop effective and sustainable responses to online child victimization and child pornography by delivering national resources at the local level.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.