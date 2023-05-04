Four Dead after Moultrie Shooting Spree

MOULTRIE — Four people are dead following a series of shootings in Moultrie that took place on Thursday. The suspected shooter has been identified as Kentavious White, a 26-year-old resident of Moultrie.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson at about 5:50 a.m., after a man and woman were discovered dead at a McDonald’s restaurant at 506 1st Ave. SE in Moultrie.

While GBI agents were en route to the scene, Chief Ladson reported that his officers had responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 6th St. SW, where they found a woman who had been shot but was still alive. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Shortly after, an additional deceased woman was found at another home next door, prompting GBI agents to investigate deaths at three separate locations.

According to the GBI, surveillance footage from the McDonald’s restaurant revealed that White arrived at the establishment and beckoned his manager, Amia Smith, to the door. White then fatally shot Smith before entering the restaurant and taking his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Witness interviews indicated that the two other female victims, both located in separate homes, were related to White.

Autopsies will be conducted by the GBI Crime Lab as part of the ongoing investigation. The authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the GBI Thomasville Field Office at 229-225-4090 or the Moultrie Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

