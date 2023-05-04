Decatur Veterans Affairs physician charged with sexual assault of female patients

Rajesh Motibhai Patel, a 68-year-old primary care physician at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Decatur, has been indicted on multiple charges related to sexually assaulting his patients and violating their constitutional right to bodily integrity.

Patel allegedly assaulted four female patients during routine exams between 2019 and 2020, groping their breasts and improperly touching their vaginal area.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan condemned the alleged actions, stating, “Our veterans have made incredible sacrifices for our country and deserve the best medical treatment and highest quality of care.” He added that Patel “allegedly sexually abused his female patients and violated his oath to do no harm to patients under his care.”

VA Inspector General Michael J. Missal emphasized the importance of trust in healthcare, saying, “Veterans and their families expect and deserve the highest quality of health care delivered in a safe and accountable setting.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General, is investigating the case, with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Erin N. Spritzer and Jennifer Keen prosecuting. Patel is presumed innocent of the charges, and the government must prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

Investigators say they believe that Patel may have victimized additional patients and encourage anyone with information related to Dr. Patel or who suspects someone may have been a victim to call the VA-OIG tipline at 770-758-6646.

For further information, contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs Office at 404-581-6016 or email USAGAN.PressEmails@usdoj.gov. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia’s internet address is http://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga.