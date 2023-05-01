Russian man living in Georgia charged with illegally transmitting $150 million



The Gist: Russian citizen Feliks Medvedev is facing charges for operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and 39 counts of money laundering, allegedly using the American banking system to illegally transmit over $150 million.

What Happened?: Medvedev, who resides in North Georgia, is accused of registering eight companies in Georgia, using them to transmit the large sum in a series of 1,300 transactions. The companies, headquartered in Buford and Dacula, did not generate typical business expenses or maintain employees. Part of the money was used to purchase over $65 million in overseas gold bullion.

By The Numbers:

$150 million: Amount allegedly illegally transmitted

Amount allegedly illegally transmitted 1,300: Number of transactions conducted

Number of transactions conducted $65 million: Amount used to purchase overseas gold bullion

Amount used to purchase overseas gold bullion 8: Companies registered by Medvedev in Georgia

Why It Matters: These types of criminal actions threaten the integrity of the U.S. financial system. Money laundering is not a victimless crime, and the FBI is committed to fighting it.

What’s Next?: Medvedev was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 11, 2023. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and the government will need to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. The case is being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher J. Huber and Radka T. Nations.