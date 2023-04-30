Photos: Wet roads lead to pileup involving Georgia Power bucket truck

MARIETTA — A Georgia Power bucket truck and several other vehicles were involved in a collision on I-75 southbound near South Marietta Parkway last night as slick roads and heavy rain created hazardous driving conditions.

Despite the severity of the crash, all individuals involved fortunately sustained no serious injuries.

The Marietta Police Department has issued a reminder to drivers, urging them to take caution during inclement weather.

When faced with rain and reduced visibility, motorists are encouraged to slow down, turn on their headlights and wipers, and avoid lingering in the blind spots of other vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), wet pavement contributes to nearly 1.2 million traffic crashes each year across the United States. Georgia has seen its share of accidents due to wet roads, with a notable increase in crashes during the rainy seasons.

As the rainy season continues across Georgia, drivers are reminded to stay alert, monitor local weather forecasts, and adjust their driving habits accordingly. With a collective effort to prioritize safety, the state can work toward reducing the number of weather-related accidents on its roadways.