34-year-old killed after shootout with Atlanta police

A man was killed in a police shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, prompting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to launch an inquiry into the incident.

The Atlanta Police Department requested the GBI’s independent investigation on April 27 after the fatal confrontation with 34-year-old Ainsley Popwell Jr., of Ellenwood. No officers were injured during the incident.

According to preliminary information, the Atlanta Police Department received a 911 call at about 1:10 p.m. on April 27, reporting a person seen loading a gun near 205 Moreland Avenue.

A responding officer spotted a man matching the description provided in the vicinity. Upon exiting his vehicle, GBI officials say the officer was met with gunfire from Popwell.

Popwell fled the scene and entered the Valero gas station at 1176 Memorial Drive. Additional Atlanta Police Department officers arrived on the scene and surrounded the gas station. As Popwell exited the building, police say he fired shots before attempting to flee, prompting officers to return fire. Popwell was struck and later died from his injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The GBI’s investigation into the matter is currently active and ongoing. Once completed, the case will be handed over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review. This marks the 34th police shooting in Georgia in 2023 that the GBI has been asked to investigate.