One killed in helicopter crash in Hall County

The News: A helicopter crash on Clarks Bridge Road in Hall County resulted in one fatality and a temporary road closure.

What Happened?: A helicopter crashed in the 4700 block of Clarks Bridge Road just north of Glade Farm Road, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department. The incident led to the closure of the road for a time as authorities responded to the scene.

Casualties: One person has died in the crash, as reported by the Hall County Sheriff’s Department. No further information on the victim has been provided at this time.

Road Reopened: In an update from the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, all lanes of Clarks Bridge Road are now open. They thanked the public for their patience during the incident.