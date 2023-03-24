Weekend weather: Showers, thunderstorms, and a cold front are moving through Georgia

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for north and central Georgia, warning residents of potential severe storms and a cold front moving into the region.

Late tonight, showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe, are anticipated for north and portions of central Georgia as a cold front pushes into the area. The weather service urges residents to remain alert and prepared for the possibility of severe weather.

The hazardous weather conditions are expected to persist from Saturday through Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms continuing on Saturday morning and lasting through the afternoon.

The storms could bring damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and a couple of isolated tornadoes. Residents are advised to be vigilant and follow weather updates closely.

In addition to the stormy conditions over the weekend, the weather service warns of multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms from Sunday through Tuesday. These storms have the potential to be strong to severe, posing a risk of isolated flash flooding in some areas.

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to monitor local weather updates, prepare for potential power outages, and take necessary precautions to protect their homes and belongings. It is also important to have an emergency plan in place in case of severe weather or tornadoes. Stay safe and stay informed.