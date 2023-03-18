Justice for Montevious Flentall: GBI Appeals for Public Assistance in 9-Year-Old Toccoa Murder Case

TOCCOA — Today marks the 9th anniversary of Montevious Flentall’s unsolved murder, and investigators are asking for your help in finally bringing closure to his family and justice to those responsible for his death.

A Tragic Morning

On March 18, 2014, Flentall was found shot to death in his Pageland Drive home in Toccoa. Witnesses reported several individuals hastily leaving the area in a gray Ford Edge, which was later seen traveling from Toccoa to Seneca, South Carolina.

Community Involvement Crucial

The GBI is urging anyone with information about Flentall, his death, or anyone around Pageland Drive during the early morning hours prior to 8:30 a.m. on March 18, 2014, to come forward. Details about the individuals responsible or the Ford Edge are also sought.

Submitting Tips

To share information, contact the GBI Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866 and speak with Special Agent Derek Glasco, or the Toccoa Police Department at 706-282-3244. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Why it Matters: Your assistance, no matter how small, could make the difference in solving this tragic case and providing much-needed closure to Flentall’s family.