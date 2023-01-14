24-year-old Alexis Young, who went missing in Atlanta, has been found

UPDATE: According to the Atlanta Police Department, Alexis Young has been found and is in good health.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help finding 24-year-old Alexis R. Young.

She was last seen on Jan. 10, in the Ethel Street area.

Alexis was last seen wearing dark grey leggings, a pink hoodie, a black baseball cap, and black tennis shoes.

If anyone has seen her or knows her whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911 immediately or the Homicide/ Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-2494.