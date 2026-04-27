Listen to this post

A law student at Emory University has been expelled after sending threatening messages targeting Black, transgender, and female members of the law school community, leaving many on campus asking why it took so long.

What’s Happening: Emory Provost Badia Ahad and law school Dean Richard Freer told the campus community last week the university formally dismissed the student following an internal review.

The threatening emails, sent to a faculty member, contained racial slurs and explicit threats of violence.

Security measures at the law school — including additional guards, increased police presence, and required building card access — will stay in place through the end of the semester.

Catch Up Quick: This situation did not start in April. Emory first restricted the student’s campus access back in January after social media posts alarmed members of the law school community, but the university still allowed the student to attend classes remotely.

The Bigger Question: Universities across the country are wrestling with where the line falls between free expression and genuine threats to student safety.