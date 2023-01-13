Weekend lane closures on I-75 at Akers Mill Road

Contractors for Georgia Department of Transportation will install overnight closures on I-75 at Akers Mill Road in Cobb County this weekend.

These closures are related to construction of new direct connection access ramps at Akers Mill Road to the recently-completed I-75/I-575 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled closures:

8 p.m. on Friday, January 13 until 6 a.m. on Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 15 until 6 a.m. on Monday

Three left lanes OR three right lanes will be closed on I-75 southbound under Akers Mill Road

Two right lanes will be closed on the I-285 eastbound ramp to I-75 southbound/Cumberland Boulevard

The Akers Mill bridge over I-75 will be closed to traffic beginning this Sunday, December 18 and for the next five Sundays, 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday mornings, through early February. During these closures, on-site signage will detour traffic approaching the bridge to Cumberland Boulevard to access Akers Mill Road.

Lane closures help ensure safety for work crews and drivers in the work zone. This $19.6 million project is scheduled for completion spring 2023.

On-site message boards and signage will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.