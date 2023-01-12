50,000 Georgia residents are without power after reported tornadoes

Georgia Power teams are responding to damage across Georgia from high winds, heavy rain and reported tornadoes safely and as quickly as possible as storms clear this evening.

The company is reminding customers to keep safety top of mind as severe weather moves across the state and offers the following tips.

Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees. Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

They could be electrified. Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances. Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia.

If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it’s the law in Georgia. Protect electronics and appliances. Disconnect or turn off any appliances that will start automatically when power returns to avoid overloading circuits when power is restored.

Tools You Can Use:

Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

– Available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938. Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactiveOutage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

– Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactiveOutage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple andAndroid devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

– Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple andAndroid devices to access storm and outage information on the go. Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Photos of damage from Cobb County are below.